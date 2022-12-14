Joju, Suraj and Alencier to star in Sharan Venugopal's 'Narayaneente Moonaanmakkal'

Vignesh Madhu By

Express News Service

Joju George, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Alencier Ley Lopez are coming together for a new film titled Narayaneente Moonaanmakkal. Written and directed by debutant Sharan Venugopal, the film is billed as a family-comedy entertainer. The makers officially announced the project on Tuesday by releasing a title poster featuring three young boys.

Sharan's diploma film Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole, starring Nadiya Moidu and Garrgi Ananthan, won the award for Best Film on Family Values at the 67th National Film Awards.

The 37-minute film, which is available on YouTube, was also screened at many international film festivals, including IFFI (International Film Festival of India) and IDSFFK (International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala).

Narayaneente Moonaanmakkal has National award winner Appu Prabhakar as the cinematographer.

Music is composed by Rahul Raj and edits are handled by Jyoti Swaroop Panda.

The film is produced by Jemini Phukan.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

