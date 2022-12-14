Home Entertainment Malayalam

Pampally announces Hollywood project 'Statue of Liberty' at IFFK

The plot of the movie revolves around an Iranian family settled in New York, noted filmmaker and national award winner Pampally said.

14th December 2022

Pampally's 'Statue of Liberty' project.

By PTI

TRIVANDRUM: Noted filmmaker and national award winner Pampally has announced his international project 'Statue of Liberty' on the sidelines of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) here.

The first-look poster of the movie, 'Statue of Liberty' was released at one of the open forums organised as part of the ongoing 27th IFFK.

Pampally said the Hollywood movie will be entirely shot in New York.

"We are in the pre-production work of the movie. There will be some commercial elements also. But the subject will play the major role," Pampally told PTI.

The plot of the movie revolves around an Iranian family settled in New York, he said and added that the current circumstances of Iran and glimpses of the New York society will be included in the movie.

Pampally who won two national awards in 2018 for his debut movie, 'Sinjar' said the casting works for his new movie will begin within a month and the shoot is expected to commence by 2024.

The movie will be shot in English and will be released in cinema theatres and OTTs.

The director revealed that Hollywood actors and technicians will make up the majority of the cast and crew.

