'Thimingala Vetta' to go on floors on December 21

By Express News Service

Director Rakesh Gopan, who made his debut with 2014’s 100 Degree Celsius, is set to begin his next feature titled Thimingala Vetta, starring Anoop Menon, Baiju Santhosh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Ramesh Pisharody as male leads.

Radhika Radhakrishnan, who appeared in a standout role in the recent Appan, has been cast as the female lead. The makers are in discussions with a popular non-Malayali actor for a cameo. Rakesh tells us that the film is a humour-packed political satire set entirely in Thiruvananthapuram.

Bankrolled by Sajimon under the banner of VMR Films, the project scripted by Rakesh Gopan will go on floors in the capital city on December 21. A few portions will be filmed in Rajasthan.

Jagadish, Vijayaraghavan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Nandhu, Kottayam Ramesh, and Kunjikrishnan master (the judge from Nna Thaan Case Kodu-fame) are the other cast members. Acclaimed cinematographer Pradeep Nair will be behind the camera. Bijibal will compose the music to the lyrics by BK Harinarayan.

