It’s a wrap for Shane Nigam-Priyadarshan’s 'Corona Papers'

By Express News Service

After a couple of months of the shoot, the makers of Priyadarshan’s Shane Nigam movie Corona Papers successfully wrapped up filming. Produced by the director’s banner Four Frames, the film is reportedly the remake of the Tamil film 8 Thottakal.

Priyadarshan is adapting the script based on the story of the original film’s director Sri Ganesh. Shane Nigam will be reprising the cop’s role played by Vetri in 8 Thottakal.

The Malayalam version has Gayathrie Shankar, who recently made her M-Town debut with Nna Thaan Case Kodu, as the female lead.

Shine Tom Chacko, Siddique, Sandhya Shetty, Jais Jose, P P Kunhikrishnan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Sreedhanya, Vijilesh, Menaka Suresh Kumar, Biju Pappan, and Srikant Murali also star in it.

Divakar Mani, who has worked in Telugu films like Virata Parvam, Ninnila, and Ranarangam, is the cinematographer. Edits are handled by Ayyappan, a regular in Priyadarshan films.

