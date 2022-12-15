Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty apologises for comments on director Jude Anthany Joseph's hairstyle

Jude clarified that he understands Mammootty's love for him, and requested people to not misconstrue his words of love as words of malice.

Mammootty and Jude Anthany Joseph.

The teaser of filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph's upcoming film, 2018, was launched with much fanfare by actor Mammootty at an event. 

While people have a lot of nice things to say about the teaser for the film, which aims to showcase the humanity that stood strong during the devastating Kerala floods of 2018, the film ran into an unexpected controversy. 

In the event, Mammootty, who was praising Jude for his talent, made a passing comment on the filmmaker's hairstyle. "Even though he has fewer hairs on his head, he is still intelligent," he said.

The veteran actor was called out by netizens for saying such statements on a public forum. The response from Mammootty was quick, and the actor put out an official statement on social media regretting his lapse in judgment and thanked fans for pointing out the mistake. 

Mammootty wrote, "Dear all, I am sorry that some of you were offended by words I used to praise director Jude Anthany at the trailer launch event of the '2018' movie. It came from the spur of enthusiasm, and I ensure to take care to not repeat such practices. I must thank you all for reminding me about what's right."

This move by the veteran has received praise.

Meanwhile, Jude Anthany took to social media to express regret that his hairstyle has landed his favourite star in trouble.

Jude clarified that he understands Mammootty's love for him, and requested people to not misconstrue his words of love as words of malice. He also remarked that the people concerned about his hair loss should blame Bengaluru's corporation water supply and various shampoo brands.

