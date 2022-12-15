Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty's remarks on young filmmaker's hair irk netizens

During the recent trailer launch of Joseph's upcoming film titled "2018", Mammootty had said Jude Anthany Joseph might not have much hair on his head but he is an intelligent man.

Published: 15th December 2022 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Mammootty

Malayalam actor Mammootty. (File photo)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Malayalam superstar Mammootty has landed in trouble over his recent remark on young director Jude Anthany Joseph as a number of netizens have criticised him saying his words were nothing but body shaming.

As the matter triggered a social media debate, the "Amaram" actor came up with a regret note on his Facebook page and assured that he would not repeat such comments anymore.

Joseph himself rejected the online criticism against the superstar, saying that his words were twisted.

During the recent trailer launch of Joseph's upcoming film titled "2018", Mammootty had said Jude Anthany Joseph might not have much hair on his head but he is an intelligent man.

The veteran actor actually intended to appreciate the work of the "Om Shanthi Oshana" filmmaker and his new film but the remarks did not go well with a section of social media users.

Mammootty, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, said he regretted that he had annoyed some people with the words he used out of excitement while praising Joseph at the event.

The veteran actor said besides expressing regret over that, he also assured he would be careful not to repeat such remarks in future.

Jude Anthany Joseph also put up a Facebook post supporting Mammootty and asking people not to criticise him and accuse him of body shaming.

"Neither me nor my family are worried or sad that I do not have much hair on my head," he said in the FB post.

The young director also said if people are really concerned about his hair loss, they should raise their voice against the shampoo firms and the Bengaluru Corporation water for the same.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malayalam superstar Mammootty Remark Body shaming Jude Anthany Joseph
India Matters
Sabarimala. (File Photo)
In 28 days, Sabarimala revenue touches Rs 148 crore
Visuals of the fire caused by a blast in the airconditioner unit of a residential building in Choolaimedu, Chennai. (Photos | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Man charred to death in Chennai's Choolaimedu after AC blast triggers fire
L-R: The heads of the Congress' Nagaland unit Kewekhape Therie, Meghalaya unit Vincent Pala, and Tripura unit Birajit Sinha. (Photos | Twitter)
Congress has a mountain to climb ahead of elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura
Extortion by cops: Bengaluru citizens wary of staying out late

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp