'Higuita' gets censor certificate, to be released in theatres soon

KOCHI: 'Higuita', the upcoming movie that triggered a row after writer N S Madhavan alleged that it had the same title as his famous story, will hit the screens soon following the clearance by the Central Board of Certification (CBFC).

"The movie received a censor certificate. After the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce denied the title for the film, we approached the CBFC. The movie got the censor certificate after completing all the procedures," said Hemant G Nair, the film's director. "The film will hit the screens soon," he said. 'Higuita', starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, cleared with a U/A certificate.

The title was officially released on November 8, 2019, by eight prominent stars in Malayalam cinema. After facing Covid-19 and many other crises, the film's production got postponed. However, when the first look poster of the film featuring Suraj in the role of a politician, was released recently, writer Madhavan aired his objection.

In a social media post, Madhavan said it's not proper to use the title as he authored a short story named 'Higuita', through which Malayalees got familiar with the legendary Colombian goalkeeper. Subsequently, the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce denied the title to filmmakers considering the complaint of Madhavan.

Madhavan in the first week of December approached the Chamber and demanded to withdraw the permission given to the producers to use the title after the first look poster of the movie was released.

