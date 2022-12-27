Aavasavyuham  creator announces next feature

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Filmmaker Krishand, who won raves for his breakthrough feature Aavasavyuham, has announced his next titled Purusha Pretham (The Male Ghost). Darshana Rajendran, Prasanth Alexander, Jagadish, Devaki Rajendran, James Eliya, Jeo Baby, Eika Dev, Sanju Sivaram and Manoj Kana are part of the cast. The film will also see Krishand reuniting with Aavasavyuham actors Rahul Rajagopal, Sreejith Babu and Sreenath Babu.

Krishand tells us the film, to be shot by himself, is a “police procedural comedy” featuring a “toxic cop,” adding that it will be “a comedy film that’s completely different from Aavasavyuham.”

Purusha Pretham is bankrolled by Mankind Cinemas, in association with Symmetry Cinemas and Einstin Media Private Limited. Darshana is currently coming off the success of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, which recently landed on Disney+ Hotstar following its strong reception in theatres.

