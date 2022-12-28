Home Entertainment Malayalam

Tovino’s next is a surrealist anti-war drama

According to the makers, Adrishya Jalakangal is an anti-war film with a layered structure and surrealistic treatment. Set in an imaginary space, the film has Tovino sporting a tanned look.

Published: 28th December 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Tovino Thomas in Dr Biju’s Adrishya Jalakangal

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Tovino Thomas playing the lead in award-winning filmmaker Dr Biju’s next, Adrishya Jalakangal. Also starring Nimisha Sajayan and Indrans, the film’s post-production works have been completed. Dr Biju, a popular name in the festival circuit, is eyeing an A-list festival slot in 2023 for the film’s premiere.

According to the makers, Adrishya Jalakangal is an anti-war film with a layered structure and surrealistic treatment. Set in an imaginary space, the film has Tovino sporting a tanned look. Recently, while speaking to Variety, Dr Biju said, “Adrishya Jalakangal’s script is strongly socially driven and touches on many different aspects and elements of society related to the notion of war. The film intensely explores many emotions and situations like life, death, fear, hope, helplessness, love, hate, dreams, and sanity, particularly focusing on those neglected by a deeply divided and hierarchical society.”

Calling the role his “most unique,” Tovino told Variety, “Working with Dr Biju felt long due more than anything else because we had had discussions for a movie together just before the pandemic struck. So now when it happened, I felt it was in the waiting – to be part of a Dr Biju movie. I really enjoyed acting through the longer takes and his style of filmmaking.

It is a balance I always try to keep in my portfolio; to be part of artsy cinema while the mainstream projects also happen. I try to make each of my characters unique, and this one probably has the most unique nature ever.” Adrishya Jalakangal is produced by Ellanar Films, Tovino Thomas Production, and Mythri Movie Makers. It has music by two-time Grammy award-winner Rickey Kej.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adrishya Jalakangal Tovino Thomas Dr Biju
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp