Tovino’s next is a surrealist anti-war drama

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Tovino Thomas playing the lead in award-winning filmmaker Dr Biju’s next, Adrishya Jalakangal. Also starring Nimisha Sajayan and Indrans, the film’s post-production works have been completed. Dr Biju, a popular name in the festival circuit, is eyeing an A-list festival slot in 2023 for the film’s premiere.

According to the makers, Adrishya Jalakangal is an anti-war film with a layered structure and surrealistic treatment. Set in an imaginary space, the film has Tovino sporting a tanned look. Recently, while speaking to Variety, Dr Biju said, “Adrishya Jalakangal’s script is strongly socially driven and touches on many different aspects and elements of society related to the notion of war. The film intensely explores many emotions and situations like life, death, fear, hope, helplessness, love, hate, dreams, and sanity, particularly focusing on those neglected by a deeply divided and hierarchical society.”

Calling the role his “most unique,” Tovino told Variety, “Working with Dr Biju felt long due more than anything else because we had had discussions for a movie together just before the pandemic struck. So now when it happened, I felt it was in the waiting – to be part of a Dr Biju movie. I really enjoyed acting through the longer takes and his style of filmmaking.

It is a balance I always try to keep in my portfolio; to be part of artsy cinema while the mainstream projects also happen. I try to make each of my characters unique, and this one probably has the most unique nature ever.” Adrishya Jalakangal is produced by Ellanar Films, Tovino Thomas Production, and Mythri Movie Makers. It has music by two-time Grammy award-winner Rickey Kej.

