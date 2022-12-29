Shaji Kailas-Bhavana’s next feature 'Hunt' goes on floors

By Express News Service

We earlier reported that actor Bhavana is teaming up with director Shaji Kailas for Hunt. The film’s production commenced on Wednesday in Palakkad.

The film is billed as a suspense thriller set in the backdrop of a medical college. It may be noted that Bhavana’s last film with Shaji Kailas, Chinthamani Kolacase (2006), was also a thriller set in a similar backdrop.

Hunt, scripted by debutant Nikhil Anand, also stars Aditi Ravi, Chandhunadh, Ajmal Ameer, Rahul Madhav, G Suresh Kumar, Renji Panicker and Nandu, among others. Bhavana is said to play a PG resident doctor Keerthy in Hunt. Produced by Jayalakshmi Films, the film has cinematography by Jackson and music by Kailas Menon.

We earlier reported that actor Bhavana is teaming up with director Shaji Kailas for Hunt. The film’s production commenced on Wednesday in Palakkad. The film is billed as a suspense thriller set in the backdrop of a medical college. It may be noted that Bhavana’s last film with Shaji Kailas, Chinthamani Kolacase (2006), was also a thriller set in a similar backdrop. Hunt, scripted by debutant Nikhil Anand, also stars Aditi Ravi, Chandhunadh, Ajmal Ameer, Rahul Madhav, G Suresh Kumar, Renji Panicker and Nandu, among others. Bhavana is said to play a PG resident doctor Keerthy in Hunt. Produced by Jayalakshmi Films, the film has cinematography by Jackson and music by Kailas Menon.