Shaji Kailas-Bhavana’s next feature 'Hunt' goes on floors
We earlier reported that actor Bhavana is teaming up with director Shaji Kailas for Hunt. The film’s production commenced on Wednesday in Palakkad.
Published: 29th December 2022 07:44 AM | Last Updated: 29th December 2022 07:44 AM
The film is billed as a suspense thriller set in the backdrop of a medical college. It may be noted that Bhavana’s last film with Shaji Kailas, Chinthamani Kolacase (2006), was also a thriller set in a similar backdrop.
Hunt, scripted by debutant Nikhil Anand, also stars Aditi Ravi, Chandhunadh, Ajmal Ameer, Rahul Madhav, G Suresh Kumar, Renji Panicker and Nandu, among others. Bhavana is said to play a PG resident doctor Keerthy in Hunt. Produced by Jayalakshmi Films, the film has cinematography by Jackson and music by Kailas Menon.