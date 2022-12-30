Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kerala filmmaker Omar Lulu booked for promoting banned drug in movie trailer

An Excise official on Friday said besides the substance, the trailer also had scenes blindly promoting alcoholism and the movie makers did not even bother to show the statutory warning on the screen.

Published: 30th December 2022 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Director Omar Lulu (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: Kerala filmmaker Omar Lulu has been booked by the State Excise Department for allegedly promoting the usage of MDMA, a banned drug, in the trailer of his newly released movie.

The Kozhikode Range of the Excise Department registered the case against Lulu and the producers of the movie "Nalla Samayam" after finding that scenes and dialogues, promoting the usage of the contraband, were included in the promotional trailer.

An Excise official on Friday said besides the substance, the trailer also had scenes blindly promoting alcoholism and the movie makers did not even bother to show the statutory warning on the screen.

"The case was registered on Thursday under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic and Substances Act and Abkari Act. We submitted a report in this regard at the court," he told PTI.

When asked whether the makers of the movie could be contacted, he said a notice would be served to them soon.

In a Facebook post, Lulu said he was happy that the new movie was received well by the youth.

Without directly mentioning the case, he sarcastically said he might face police action and so he would come back after securing bail.

"Nalla Samayam", the fifth movie helmed by him, has a group of freshers in prominent roles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omar Lulu Kerala filmmaker
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp