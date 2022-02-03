STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Dheeraj Denny’s latest to release on Feb 4

The actor essays a sub-inspector tasked with resolving a small-town murder.

Published: 03rd February 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Sarath G Mohan’s Karnan Napolean Bhagat Singh.

Sarath G Mohan’s Karnan Napolean Bhagat Singh.

By Express News Service

Another movie is finally seeing the light of day after a two-year pandemic-induced wait. Journalist-turned-filmmaker Sarath G Mohan’s Karnan Napolean Bhagat Singh (KNBS) will hit theatres this Friday. It is the maiden directorial effort of Sarath, who is known for writing Paulettante Veedu.

Dheeraj Denny, who last appeared in Michael’s Coffee House, headlines the family-oriented investigation thriller. The actor essays a sub-inspector tasked with resolving a small-town murder.

Aadhya Prasad plays the female lead while Indrans, Joy Mathew, Jaffer Idukki, Rony David, Aneesh Gopal and Nandu feature in the supporting cast.

KNBS is both a reference to a line of Prithviraj from 7th Day and the main characters’ club in the film. 
It was shot mainly in Erattupetta and Fort Kochi. Reckson Joseph edited the film that has Prasanth Krishna on the camera. Ranjin Raj composed the music.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sarath G Mohan Karnan Napolean Bhagat Singh Paulettante Veedu Dheeraj Denny Aadhya Prasad
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp