Dheeraj Denny’s latest to release on Feb 4

By Express News Service

Another movie is finally seeing the light of day after a two-year pandemic-induced wait. Journalist-turned-filmmaker Sarath G Mohan’s Karnan Napolean Bhagat Singh (KNBS) will hit theatres this Friday. It is the maiden directorial effort of Sarath, who is known for writing Paulettante Veedu.

Dheeraj Denny, who last appeared in Michael’s Coffee House, headlines the family-oriented investigation thriller. The actor essays a sub-inspector tasked with resolving a small-town murder.

Aadhya Prasad plays the female lead while Indrans, Joy Mathew, Jaffer Idukki, Rony David, Aneesh Gopal and Nandu feature in the supporting cast.

KNBS is both a reference to a line of Prithviraj from 7th Day and the main characters’ club in the film.

It was shot mainly in Erattupetta and Fort Kochi. Reckson Joseph edited the film that has Prasanth Krishna on the camera. Ranjin Raj composed the music.