Teaser of Asif Ali-Sibi Malayil’s 'Kotthu'  out

The teaser of Sibi Malayil directorial, Kotthu, has been released.

Published: 06th February 2022 08:37 AM

Asif Ali from 'Kotthu'

By Express News Service

The teaser of Sibi Malayil directorial, Kotthu, has been released. The short footage, featuring a dialogue between Asif Ali and Ranjith, hints at a political thriller set in Kannur. Asif essays a party worker from the district. 

Roshan Mathew, Nikhila Vimal, Suresh Krishna, Vijilesh and Sreelakshmi form the rest of the cast. Actor-filmmaker Ranjith, who is producing the film with PM Sasidharan under the banner of Gold Coin Motion Pictures, is appearing in a significant role. 

The film sees Ranjith reuniting with Sibi Malayali after 22 years. The duo last worked together in Summer In Bethlehem, for which Ranjith wrote the script.

Newcomer Hemanth Kumar penned the script. Prasanth Raveendran cranked the camera, and Kailas Menon composed the songs.

