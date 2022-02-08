Anoop Menon-starrer Twenty One Gms gets teaser

By Express News Service

The teaser of debutant Bibin Krishna’s Twenty One Gms is out. Despite the short duration, the footage presents most of the main characters and gives viewers a sense of what to expect from the investigation thriller led by Anoop Menon.

Leona Lishoy, Renji Panicker, Ranjith, Nandu, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Prashant Alexander, Chandunath, Vivek Anirudh, and Anu Mohan are also part of the cast. Anoop Menon plays the role of Crime Branch DySP Nandakishore.

In an earlier interaction with us, Bibin said Twenty One Gms is “not so much a high-paced thriller as a mentally stimulating exercise to look for the culprit” and set against the backdrop of a family drama. Bibin had also told us that the film employs an unfamiliar structure.

Deepak Dev (Lucifer, Bro Daddy) composed the score. Jeethu Damodar is behind the camera, with Appu N Bhattathiri on editing. Santosh Raman, who won the state award for his work in Malik, is the production designer.