STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Anoop Menon-starrer Twenty One Gms gets teaser

The teaser of debutant Bibin Krishna’s Twenty One Gms is out.

Published: 08th February 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Anoop Menon. (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

The teaser of debutant Bibin Krishna’s Twenty One Gms is out. Despite the short duration, the footage presents most of the main characters and gives viewers a sense of what to expect from the investigation thriller led by Anoop Menon.

Leona Lishoy, Renji Panicker, Ranjith, Nandu, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Prashant Alexander, Chandunath, Vivek Anirudh, and Anu Mohan are also part of the cast. Anoop Menon plays the role of Crime Branch DySP Nandakishore. 

In an earlier interaction with us, Bibin said Twenty One Gms is “not so much a high-paced thriller as a mentally stimulating exercise to look for the culprit” and set against the backdrop of a family drama. Bibin had also told us that the film employs an unfamiliar structure.

Deepak Dev (Lucifer, Bro Daddy) composed the score. Jeethu Damodar is behind the camera, with Appu N Bhattathiri on editing. Santosh Raman, who won the state award for his work in Malik, is the production designer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bibin Krishna Twenty One Gms Anoop Menon Investigation thriller
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp