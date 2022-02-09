STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Archana  gets trailer

Scripted by Akhil, Archana 31 Not Out presents Aishwarya as a 28-year-old teacher.

Published: 09th February 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The makers of Archana 31 Not Out have released the film’s final trailer ahead of its release on Friday. Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the eponymous character in the film helmed by debutant Akhil Anilkumar.

Charlie and Nayattu director Martin Prakkat is bankrolling Archana 31 Not Out, with Siby Chavara and Renjith Nair as co-producers.

