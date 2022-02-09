Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Archana  gets trailer

By Express News Service

The makers of Archana 31 Not Out have released the film’s final trailer ahead of its release on Friday. Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the eponymous character in the film helmed by debutant Akhil Anilkumar.

Scripted by Akhil, Archana 31 Not Out presents Aishwarya as a 28-year-old teacher. The quirky entertainer also features Ramesh Pisharody and Indrans in pivotal roles. Akhil is notable for directing the popular short film Devika +2 Biology.

Charlie and Nayattu director Martin Prakkat is bankrolling Archana 31 Not Out, with Siby Chavara and Renjith Nair as co-producers.