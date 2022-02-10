Mammootty-Parvathy Thiruvothu film Puzhu  clears censors with ‘U’ certificate

By Express News Service

The much anticipated Puzhu, starring Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu, is gearing up for release. The film, directed by Ratheena, has cleared censors with a ‘U’ certificate.

Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films is backing the film jointly with S George’s Cyn-Cyl Celluloid. With the former handling distribution, Puzhu marks the first collaboration of the father-son duo. Besides, Puzhu has already generated a strong buzz considering the first-time team-up of Mammootty and Parvathy.

After kickstarting the careers of numerous successful directors in Malayalam, Mammootty is launching a woman director for the first time through Puzhu.

Harshad, Sharfu, and Suhas wrote a screenplay from a story by Harshad. Theni Eshwar cranked the camera while Deepu Joseph edited it.

Jakes Bejoy handled the film’s soundtrack. Manu Jagadh (Baahubali, Minnal Murali) worked on the art. Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar of Sound Factor designed the sound.