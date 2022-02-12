STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

First-look poster of Nivin Pauly-starrer 'Mahaveeryar' out

Adapted from a story by renowned author M. Mukundan, the theme of 'Mahaveeryar' revolves around fantasy, time travel, law books and legal proceedings.

Published: 12th February 2022 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

First look poster of Mahaveeryar.(Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The first-look poster of director Abrid Shine's 'Mahaveeryar', featuring actor Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali in the lead, has been released.

Adapted from a story by renowned author M. Mukundan, the theme of 'Mahaveeryar' revolves around fantasy, time travel, law books and legal proceedings.

The film has been jointly produced by Nivin Pauly, under his home banner of Pauly Jr Pictures, and P S Shamnas under the banner of Indian Movie Makers.

Author M Mukundan released the first poster from the movie at a function held in Cochin. Screenwriter and director Abrid Shine, actors Asif Ali, Shanvi Srivastava and the co-producer P S Shamnas were among those present on the occasion.

'Mahaveeryar' is the third time that Nivin Pauly and Abrid Shine are working together after the commercially and critically acclaimed movies '1983' and 'Action Hero Biju'.

The movie also marks the coming together of Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali after almost a decade. The film, which is being made on a big budget, was shot in extensive schedules in Rajasthan and Kerala amidst the challenges thrown up by the prevailing pandemic.

Scripted by Abrid Shine, the film also features Lal, Lalu Alex, Siddique, Shanvi Srivastava, Vijay Menon, Major Ravi, Mallika Sukumaran, Krishna Prasad and Kalabhavan Prajod among others.

Chandru Selvaraj is the cinematographer of the film, which has music by Ishaan Chhabra and editing by Manoj.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahaveeryar Nivin Pauly Asif Ali
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp