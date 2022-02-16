Antony Varghese’s next is a campus drama

By Express News Service

Antony Varghese’s new film Laila has started filming at Chottanikkara on February 14. Billed as a full-fledged campus drama, Laila has Antony as a college student. Nandana Rajan essays the female lead. Laila has Antony’s friend and batchmate Abhishek KS at the helm. Newcomer Anuraj OB penned the screenplay and dialogues.

On reuniting with his friend, who is making his directorial debut, Antony said, “Abhishek and I studied together in Maharaja’s, in the 2009-2012 batch. I got the first opportunity to face the camera in a short film he made. With Laila, a dream that we saw back then is becoming a reality now.”

Dr Paul Varghese bankrolls the film under the banner of Dr Paul’s Entertainments in association with Golden S Pictures. The rest of the cast comprises Balachandran Chullikkad, Johnny Antony, Senthil, Kichhu Tellus, Sivakami and Sreeja Nair. Ankit Menon composed the music, Bablu cranks the camera while Kiran Das edits.