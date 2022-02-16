STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Vinay Forrt joins Somante Krithavu

Somante Krithavu is described as a lighthearted entertainer, with Vinay playing a Kuttanad-based agriculture officer.

Published: 16th February 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Vinay Forrt

Vinay Forrt

By Express News Service

Vinay Forrt has started shooting for his next, Somante Krithavu, at Alappuzha. Fara Shibla of Kakshi Amminipilla-fame is cast as the female lead in the film directed by Rohith Narayanan. 

Somante Krithavu is described as a lighthearted entertainer, with Vinay playing a Kuttanad-based agriculture officer. Century Films is distributing it.

The cast also features screenwriter Bipin Chandran, Manu Joseph, Jayan Cherthala, Niyas Narmakala, Seema G Nair, and a host of newcomers and locals trained to enact the rest of the characters. 

Sajith Purushan, who shot Unda and Super Sharanya, is the director of photography and Bijish Balakrishnan, the editor. 

PS Jayahari wrote the music. Masterworks Studios and Raju Malliath are jointly backing the film, which has a script by Ranjith K Haridas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vinay Forrt Somante Krithavu Fara Shibla
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp