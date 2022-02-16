Vinay Forrt joins Somante Krithavu

By Express News Service

Vinay Forrt has started shooting for his next, Somante Krithavu, at Alappuzha. Fara Shibla of Kakshi Amminipilla-fame is cast as the female lead in the film directed by Rohith Narayanan.

Somante Krithavu is described as a lighthearted entertainer, with Vinay playing a Kuttanad-based agriculture officer. Century Films is distributing it.

The cast also features screenwriter Bipin Chandran, Manu Joseph, Jayan Cherthala, Niyas Narmakala, Seema G Nair, and a host of newcomers and locals trained to enact the rest of the characters.

Sajith Purushan, who shot Unda and Super Sharanya, is the director of photography and Bijish Balakrishnan, the editor.

PS Jayahari wrote the music. Masterworks Studios and Raju Malliath are jointly backing the film, which has a script by Ranjith K Haridas.