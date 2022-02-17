STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Actor-comedian Pradeep Kottayam passes away

Pradeep, in his nearly 20-year long career, mainly handled comedy roles.

Published: 17th February 2022 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Pradeep Kottayam

By Express News Service
KOCHI: Malayalam cinema actor K R Pradeep, well known as Kottayam Pradeep, died following a heart attack here on Thursday. He was 61.

Pradeep, who felt uneasiness by 3 am, was rushed to a private hospital in Kottayam. However, he died by 4 am, according to hospital sources.

A native of Kumaranalloor in Kottayam, Pradeed actively participated in fields of drama, television serials and films for more than four decades. He entered into the theatre field by acting as a child artist in N N Pillai’s ‘Eswaran Arastil.’ Pradeep got a major break in the film field through ‘Ee Nadu Innalevare’ directed by I V Sasi in 2001. Pradeep who acted in the Hindu and Telugu versions of the film, later garnered attention through several Malayalam and Tamil films.

He had a notable role in the Tamil super hit film Vinnaithandi Varuvaya, directed by Malayali director Goutham Menon. Thattathin Marayathu, Amen, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Seventh Day, Peruchazhi, Kattappanayil Hrithik Roshan, Aadu Oru Bheekara Jeeviyanu, Jamna Pyari are few notable films of Pradeep. He also acted in Tamil films including Raja Rani and Nanpan. His last film was ‘Papam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte’ released in 2020.

He was an employee at Life Insurance Corporation of India since 1989. He leaves behind his wife Maya and children Vishnu and Vrinda.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Registration Minister V N Vasavan and others condoled on the demise of Pradeep

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KR Pradeep Pradeep Kottayam Pradeep Kottayam Obit
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp