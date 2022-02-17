Actor-comedian Pradeep Kottayam passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalam cinema actor K R Pradeep, well known as Kottayam Pradeep, died following a heart attack here on Thursday. He was 61.

Pradeep, who felt uneasiness by 3 am, was rushed to a private hospital in Kottayam. However, he died by 4 am, according to hospital sources.

A native of Kumaranalloor in Kottayam, Pradeed actively participated in fields of drama, television serials and films for more than four decades. He entered into the theatre field by acting as a child artist in N N Pillai’s ‘Eswaran Arastil.’ Pradeep got a major break in the film field through ‘Ee Nadu Innalevare’ directed by I V Sasi in 2001. Pradeep who acted in the Hindu and Telugu versions of the film, later garnered attention through several Malayalam and Tamil films.

He had a notable role in the Tamil super hit film Vinnaithandi Varuvaya, directed by Malayali director Goutham Menon. Thattathin Marayathu, Amen, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Seventh Day, Peruchazhi, Kattappanayil Hrithik Roshan, Aadu Oru Bheekara Jeeviyanu, Jamna Pyari are few notable films of Pradeep. He also acted in Tamil films including Raja Rani and Nanpan. His last film was ‘Papam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte’ released in 2020.

He was an employee at Life Insurance Corporation of India since 1989. He leaves behind his wife Maya and children Vishnu and Vrinda.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Registration Minister V N Vasavan and others condoled on the demise of Pradeep