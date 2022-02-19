STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boyapati Sreenu join hands with Ram Pothineni for pan-Indian film

The film will be bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chhitturi under his production banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen, known for films like Gopichand’s Seetimaar.

By Express News Service

Produced by Srinivasaa Chhitturi, the upcoming film is touted to be a pan-Indian project Boyapati Sreenu, who is basking in the success of Balakrishna’s Akhanda, is next teaming up with Telugu star Ram Pothineni. The film will be bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chhitturi under his production banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen, known for films like Gopichand’s Seetimaar.

Keeping up with the trend, the upcoming yet-untitled film will be another pan-Indian project of Tollywood, and it will be made on a lavish budget. Boyapati Sreenu has come up with a commercial story, teeming with many heroic moments. It is said that both the producer and Ram Pothineni were impressed by the script. More details about the film, including names of the cast and crew, are expected soon.

Meanwhile, Srinivasaa Chhitturi’s Silver Screen is simultaneously producing Ram Pothineni’s other project, The Warrior. It is directed by N Lingusamy and stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Krithi Shetty, and Akshara Gowda in lead roles. Ram was last seen in Red (2021), which received a mixed response from critics and the audience alike.

