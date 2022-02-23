KPAC Lalitha leaves a great void, tributes pour in as Kerala mourns loss of legendary actor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: KPAC Lalitha was not just an actor for Keralites she had etched a place in the hearts of millions through hundreds of roles that she immortalised on the silver screen. She was a loving mother, an affectionate sister, a kind-hearted relative, or a caring neighbour for every Malayali. The emotional bond she shared with the audience was evident as thousands lined up outside Layam Auditorium in Tripunithura early on Wednesday morning.

Actors Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Dileep, Fahadh Faasil, Baburaj, Kavya Madhavan, Rachana Narayanankutty, directors B Unnikrishnan, Sibi Malayil, and thousands from various walks of life gathered at Layam Auditorium to pay tributes to the versatile actor.

Lalitha breathed her last at the apartment of her son actor-director Sidharth Bharathan at 10.45 pm on Tuesday. She was undergoing treatment for liver ailments for the past few months.

The mortal remains was placed at Layam Auditorium in Tripunithura from 8 am to 11.30 am for public homage. From Tripunithura the mortal remains was taken in a procession to Thrissur. In Thrissur, the body was placed for public homage at Sangeetha Nataka Academy Hall for public homage.

Actor Innocent and director Sathyan Anthikad paid tributes to the actor at the Academy hall. From Thrissur, the body will be taken to Wadakkancherry where the last rites will be performed at her residence. The cremation will be held at 5 pm.

ALSO READ | KPAC Lalitha: A versatile genius who never acted but lived on screen

There is no replacement for the talent of KPAC Lalitha. Her death is an irreparable loss to every Malayali and the Malayalam film industry, wrote actor Mohanlal in his Facebook post. "We had worked together in numerous films. For every moviegoer in Malayalam, she was a loving mother, sister or an affectionate relative. Lalitha chechi was not acting but living. She had built an emotional bond with people close to her as well as the audience," he said.

“I have lost someone very close to my heart and her memories refuse to leave me," said actor Mammootty.

“She had gifted many roles to Malayalis which will remain alive in our memories for ever.” said Suresh Gopi.

The loss of KPAC Lalitha creates a big void in the Malayalam film industry, said director Sreekumaran Thampi. “She was a committed actor with a keen observation. She observed people and studied their character which helped her to immortalise many characters,” he said.

“KPAC Lalitha was a versatile actor in true sense. There is no replacement for her talent. Lalitha was not just an actor but a part of their life for Keralites. The roles she immortalised are people we meet in everyday life,” said director Kamal.

Director Sibi Malayil said that KPAC Lalitha was the best female actor in the Malayalam industry and there cannot be any replacement for her.

"Though I called her chechi, she was like my mother," wrote actor Manju Warrier in her Facebook post. "In acting, she was like a guide from me. She loved me like a daughter and taught me like a sister. The memories of that affectionate smile will remain alive in my memories," she wrote.

"We have worked together in many movies. There is no comparison to the talent of Lalitha. Her death is an irreparable loss for Kerala," said actor Innocent.

ALSO SEE: