STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Mukundan Unni Associates starts rolling

We had reported earlier that Vineeth Sreenivasan is starring in editor Abhinav Sundar Nayak’s directorial debut Mukundan Unni Associates.

Published: 26th February 2022 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Vineeth Sreenivasan is starring in editor Abhinav Sundar Nayak’s directorial debut Mukundan Unni Associates. The film, which promises to show Vineeth in a “way not seen before”, has commenced shooting. Vineeth plays a lawyer.

Abhinav has previously worked as an editor on films like Godha, Aanandam, You Too Brutus, and the Tamil films, Uriyadi and Vaayai Moodi Pesavum. 

He also worked as an assistant director on Vineeth’s Thira aside from editing the trailers of Vineeth’s Jacobinte Swargarajyam and Basil Joseph’s Kunjiramayanam.

Prasobh Krishna and Suvin K Varkey are producing it under the banner of Little Big Films, the same company behind Kunjiramayanam and recently-released Kunjeldho.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vineeth Sreenivasan Abhinav Sundar Nayak
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp