Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Mukundan Unni Associates starts rolling

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Vineeth Sreenivasan is starring in editor Abhinav Sundar Nayak’s directorial debut Mukundan Unni Associates. The film, which promises to show Vineeth in a “way not seen before”, has commenced shooting. Vineeth plays a lawyer.

Abhinav has previously worked as an editor on films like Godha, Aanandam, You Too Brutus, and the Tamil films, Uriyadi and Vaayai Moodi Pesavum.

He also worked as an assistant director on Vineeth’s Thira aside from editing the trailers of Vineeth’s Jacobinte Swargarajyam and Basil Joseph’s Kunjiramayanam.

Prasobh Krishna and Suvin K Varkey are producing it under the banner of Little Big Films, the same company behind Kunjiramayanam and recently-released Kunjeldho.