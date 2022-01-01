STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mohanlal goes bald in first look of 'Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure'

Published: 01st January 2022 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Mohanlal's first look from his directorial debut Barroz. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Saturday unveiled the first look of his much-anticipated directorial debut "Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure".

Billed as a big-budget 3D fantasy project, the Malayalam-language movie is written by Jijo Punnoose, best known for "My Dear Kuttichathan".

As per media reports, Mohanlal will be seen playing the titular role of Barroz, a ghost who has been guarding the priceless treasure of Vasco Da Gama for centuries and is awaiting his true successor.

Taking to Twitter, the 61-year-old star shared his look from "Barroz", in which he is seen seated on a throne sporting a long beared and a clean-shaven head.

"Here's a toast to another year that rises before us.

Wishing all good fortunes and prosperity upon each one of you! May this year turn out to be one of the most treasured time frames of your life! #HappyNewYear #BarrozFirstLook," Mohanlal tweeted.

Reportedly, Spanish star Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo will also feature in the film, alongside veteran Malayalam actor Prathap Pothen in the film.

"Barroz" went on floors in March this year.

Mohanlal also shared look of his two other films, "Monster" and "Alone".

Directed by Vysakh, "Monster" marks their second collaboration after the 2016 action thriller "Pulimurugan."

"Alone" is a thriller film, directed by Shaji Kailas with whom Mohanlal is teaming up after 12 years.

The duo has earlier worked together in films such as "Narasimham", "Natturajavu", "Baba Kalyani" and "Red Chillies."

Both the movies are backed by Aashirvad Cinemas.

