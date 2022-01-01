STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | 'Bro Daddy' teaser is of fun, laughter and flashbacks

A direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar, Bro Daddy is backed by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas.

A still from 'Bro Daddy'

A still from 'Bro Daddy'. (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Bro Daddy comes with a lot of expectations for two reasons. One, Prithviraj directed it. Two, it's been a long time since we have seen Mohanlal in an out-and-out comedy. If the first footage of Bro Daddy is any indication, Prithviraj has made something that is, hopefully, a step in the right direction.

A direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar, Bro Daddy is backed by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas. Scripting contributions come from Sreejith N and Bibin George.

Led by Mohanlal, the film touted as a family entertainer also features Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Soubin Shahir, Jaffer Idukki, Mallika Sukumaran, Kaniha, Unni Mukundan, Lalu Alex, Jagadish, Nikhila Vimal, Sijoy Varghese and Kavya Shetty, among others.

Abhinandhan Ramanujam helmed the camera while Akhilesh Mohan handled editing duties. Deepak Dev, who composed for Lucifer, rendered the score. MR Raja Krishnan is in charge of the sound department.

