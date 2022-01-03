STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Every breath you take is a new opportunity to make your lives better: Mamta Mohandas

Mamta Mohandas has inspired many by the way she fought through her phase of cancer and came out as a survivor.

Published: 03rd January 2022 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Mamta Mohandas

Mamta Mohandas (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

Malayalam actress Mamta Mohandas, a cancer survivor whose fight against the disease has inspired many, on Monday told fans and followers that every breath that they take is a new opportunity to make either theirs or someone else's lives better.

Taking to social media, Mamta, who has acted in several Malayalam and Tamil films, said, "It's the first weekday morning of 2022. I hope that you all begin this year with the power, enthusiasm and a zeal to start everyday of this year with the sun shining bright on you and a promise to self to make the most of every single day and to live in gratitude.

"Every breath you take is a new opportunity to make yours or someone else's lives better. Be aware of this. May you get fitter, smarter, wiser, freer, kinder, healthier and most important happier. Happy New Year 2022", she said.

Mamta, who was most recently seen in Vishal's 'Enemy' in Tamil and 'Meow' in Malayalam, has at least six films in different stages of production.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamta Mohandas Cancer survivor
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp