Actor Unni Mukundan’s office raided by ED officials

Enforcement Directorate officials inspected the office of actor Unni Mukundan in Ottappalam on Tuesday. 

Unni Mukundan

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan. (Cinema Express Photo)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD/KOCHI: Enforcement Directorate officials inspected the office of actor Unni Mukundan in Ottappalam on Tuesday. ED officials said they carried out checks after suspecting money laundering and funding from abroad for his latest film Meppadiyan.

Sources said documents and details of bank transactions were recovered from the office. The office, attached to his house, was inspected by ED officials from Kochi and Kozhikode, who arrived here at around 11am. The inspection lasted for two hours. 

Actor’s family initially denied that ED officials were carrying out a raid and claimed they were some important visitors.   Of late, ED has been conducting checks at various production houses especially owned by film actors in the state. ED suspects that investments are made in the film industry to launder money.

