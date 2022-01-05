STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vishnu Unnikrishnan’s Rendu set for Jan 7

Rendu was among the many films delayed by the pandemic.

Published: 05th January 2022 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Rendu, starring Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Anna Reshma Rajan.

By Express News Service

Director Sujith Lal’s Rendu, starring Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Anna Reshma Rajan, is confirmed to release on Jan 7. The political satire, which has a script by Binulal Unni, takes on communal politics and caste discrimination. 

As per the makers, Rendu is intended as a family entertainer that would appeal to audiences of all age groups. Vishnu plays an autorickshaw driver unwittingly caught up in the film’s central conflict.

Rendu was among the many films delayed by the pandemic. It began production by December 2020 and concluded in January 2021.

Indrans, Tini Tom, Irshad, Sudhi Koppa, Mala Parvathy, Aneesh G Menon and Navas Vallikkunnu are part of the cast. Prajeev S, who co-produced the Rajisha Vijayan film Finals, is bankrolling it independently under the banner of Heavenly Movies. 

Aneesh Lal is behind the camera, and Manoj Kannoth handled the editing. Bijibal composed the tunes to the lyrics by Rafeeq Ahammed. Veteran Mafia Sasi worked on the stunts.

