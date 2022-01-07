STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jayasurya to team up with Tinu Pappachan

The development was hinted at by a picture shared by Jayasurya featuring him alongside Tinu Pappachan and producer Arun Narayan.

Mollywood actor Jayasurya

By Express News Service

After Ajagajantharam, Tinu Pappachan is likely to direct Jayasurya in his next. The development was hinted at by a picture shared by Jayasurya featuring him alongside Tinu and producer Arun Narayan.

Jayasurya captioned it, "Excited by how our project is taking shape. Looking forward to working with this talented duo."

The yet-to-be-titled project marks Tinu’s first collaboration with a big star. Arun Narayan is also the producer of the upcoming Jayasurya-Nadirshah project Eesho.

An official announcement on the complete cast and crew is expected in the near future.

Last seen in Ranjith Sankar’s Sunny, Jayasurya also has Prajesh Sen’s Meri Awaz Suno, Rojin Thomas two-part 3D fantasy Kathanar, Midhun Manuel Thomas’ Aadu 3, and Abhijith Joseph’s investigative thriller John Luther in the pipeline.

