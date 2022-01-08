STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Krishnendu Kalesh’s Prappeda (Hawk’s Muffin) enters Rotterdam

The filmmaker, who won accolades for his short film Karinchathan, shares that Prappeda will premiere between January 26-February 6. 

Published: 08th January 2022

Poster of Krishnendu Kalesh’s maiden full-length feature Prappeda (Hawk's Muffin).

By Express News Service

Debutant Krishnendu Kalesh’s maiden full-length feature Prappeda (a.k.a Hawk’s Muffin) has been officially selected to screen at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam for the 2022 edition, in the ‘Bright Future’ category. 

“My film is selected to their ‘Bright Future’ category, which is very unique, curated and encouraging for me,” shared Krishnendu in a statement.

“It says the selections are characterised by ‘original subject matter and an individual style, representing the cutting edge of contemporary filmmaking’. I’m thankful for their programmers and artistic committee, especially the wonderful critic-selector Olaf Moller and Stefan Borsos to discover and stand by my film. I wish all the other contenders and participants the best for their films.”

Comments

