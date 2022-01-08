STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vinayan’s epic adds composer Santhosh Narayanan

Published: 08th January 2022 09:39 AM

Composer Santhosh Narayanan

By Express News Service

Popular South Indian composer Santhosh Narayanan will be making his Malayalam debut with director Vinayan’s upcoming period epic Pathonpathaam Noottaandu.

The news was shared by Vinayan and the film’s lead actor Siju Wilson. They also added that Baahubali sound designer PM Satheesh is onboard the team.

The composer behind popular hits such as Pariyerum Perumaal, Karnan, and Kaala was earlier supposed to work in Dulquer Salmaan’s Salute but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.

Pathonpathaam Noottaandu also has Kayadu Lohar (as Nangeli) and Chemban Vinod Jose (as Kayamkulam Kochunni). Anoop Menon, Sudev Nair, Deepti Sati, Poonam Bajwa, Indrans and Jaffer Idukki are also in the cast.

Shaji Kumar cranked the camera with Vivek Harshan editing. Gokulam Gopalan is backing the film under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies.

