Amid Covid surge, International Film Festival of Kerala postponed

The annual festival organised by Kerala State Chalachitra Academy will now take place once the Covid situation is under control, says the state cultural minister Saji Cherian.

Published: 17th January 2022 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

The logo of International Film Festival of Kerala. (File Photo)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has been postponed in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases, State Cultural Minister Saji Cherian said.

"The annual festival, organised by Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on behalf of the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Kerala, was set to be held from February 4-11, here." The minister said the IFFK will now take place after bringing the COVID situation under control.

The prestigious eight-day movie gala, which is usually held in December, screens films from across the world in coveted categories like International Competition, Malayalam Cinema Today, Indian Cinema Now, World Cinema, Country Focus, Retrospectives of major filmmakers among others.

Kerala has been witnessing a sharp spike in the COVID-19 cases for the past week. On Sunday, the state reported 18,123 fresh infections, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 53,69,706.

