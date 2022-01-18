STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Suresh Gopi-Joshiy’s 'Paappan' completed

Paappan, which marks Suresh Gopi’s 252nd film, see the superstar reuniting with the ace filmmaker after 22 years.

Published: 18th January 2022 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Suresh Gopi

Mollywood actor Suresh Gopi

By Express News Service

Filming of Suresh Gopi-Joshiy’s Paappan has been wrapped up. The team filmed the last schedule in Pala. The makers also released a new motion poster.

Paappan, which marks Suresh Gopi’s 252nd film, see the superstar reuniting with the ace filmmaker after 22 years. Their last collaboration was Vazhunnor.

Suresh Gopi plays a senior police officer in the crime thriller. Paappan also has his son Gokul Suresh sharing the screen with him for the first time.

Nyla Usha plays the female lead, with Sunny Wayne, Neeta Pillai, Kaniha, Asha Sarath Vijayaraghavan, Tini Tom, Janaradhanan, Shammi Thilakan, Binu Pappu, and Chandu Nath filling up the other integral roles.

Scripted by RJ Shaan, Paappan is Joshiy’s follow-up to Porinju Mariam Jose, starring Joju George and Nyla. David Kachappilly, who produced Porinju, is bankrolling Paappan too.

Ajay David Kachappilly, who shot Porinju, is behind the camera. Jakes Bejoy is the composer, and Shyam Sasidharan is editing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suresh Gopi Joshiy Paappan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp