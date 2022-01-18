Suresh Gopi-Joshiy’s 'Paappan' completed

By Express News Service

Filming of Suresh Gopi-Joshiy’s Paappan has been wrapped up. The team filmed the last schedule in Pala. The makers also released a new motion poster.

Paappan, which marks Suresh Gopi’s 252nd film, see the superstar reuniting with the ace filmmaker after 22 years. Their last collaboration was Vazhunnor.

Suresh Gopi plays a senior police officer in the crime thriller. Paappan also has his son Gokul Suresh sharing the screen with him for the first time.

Nyla Usha plays the female lead, with Sunny Wayne, Neeta Pillai, Kaniha, Asha Sarath Vijayaraghavan, Tini Tom, Janaradhanan, Shammi Thilakan, Binu Pappu, and Chandu Nath filling up the other integral roles.

Scripted by RJ Shaan, Paappan is Joshiy’s follow-up to Porinju Mariam Jose, starring Joju George and Nyla. David Kachappilly, who produced Porinju, is bankrolling Paappan too.

Ajay David Kachappilly, who shot Porinju, is behind the camera. Jakes Bejoy is the composer, and Shyam Sasidharan is editing.