Nivin Pauly-Rajeev Ravi’s 'Thuramukham' pushed due to COVID

By Express News Service

The release of Rajeev Ravi’s 'Thuramukham' (The Harbour) has been postponed once again. The big-budget period epic was earlier planned as a Christmas release and later pushed to January 20, 2022. However, the team has decided to release it at a more favourable time due to the surge in COVID cases.

In a statement, producer Sukumar Thekkepat stated, “Thuramukham is an attempt to address forgotten sacrifices and heroic struggles of a past generation, where a commitment to larger causes was more important than successes and failures of individuals. These times too demand such actions that are against our wishes, but for a larger cause. The pandemic situation has led us once again to postpone the release of Thuramukham. We will have to wait till the present surge of COVID and its new variants come down so that we can all flock to the cinema halls safe and healthy. We hope that those days are not too far.”

The period epic also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, and Poornima Indrajith. Gopan Chidambaram penned the script based on the play by KN Chidambaram.