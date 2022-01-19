STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Nivin Pauly-Rajeev Ravi’s 'Thuramukham' pushed due to COVID

The release of Rajeev Ravi’s 'Thuramukham' (The Harbour) has been postponed once again.

Published: 19th January 2022 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly. (File Photo)

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

The release of Rajeev Ravi’s 'Thuramukham' (The Harbour) has been postponed once again. The big-budget period epic was earlier planned as a Christmas release and later pushed to January 20, 2022. However, the team has decided to release it at a more favourable time due to the surge in COVID cases.

In a statement, producer Sukumar Thekkepat stated, “Thuramukham is an attempt to address forgotten sacrifices and heroic struggles of a past generation, where a commitment to larger causes was more important than successes and failures of individuals. These times too demand such actions that are against our wishes, but for a larger cause. The pandemic situation has led us once again to postpone the release of Thuramukham. We will have to wait till the present surge of COVID and its new variants come down so that we can all flock to the cinema halls safe and healthy. We hope that those days are not too far.”

The period epic also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, and Poornima Indrajith. Gopan Chidambaram penned the script based on the play by KN Chidambaram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thuramukham Nivin Pauly Covid
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp