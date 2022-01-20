STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mollywood actor Suresh Gopi tests positive for COVID

Suresh Gopi on Wednesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID.

Published: 20th January 2022 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Suresh Gopi

Suresh Gopi (File Photo | K Shijith, EPS)

By Express News Service

Suresh Gopi on Wednesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID. Taking to Twitter, the actor said, “Despite precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ve isolated and quarantined myself. I’m perfectly alright, healthy and doing fine, other than a mild fever.

“At this juncture, I urge everyone to make it a point to be very strict with your social distancing methods and keep away from crowds. You keep safe and have the heart to keep others also safe and uninfected,” he wrote.

ALSO READ | Mollywood superstar Mammootty tests positive for Covid; condition stable

It was only recently that Suresh Gopi wrapped up the shoot of Paappan, directed by Joshiy. The film also stars his son Gokul Suresh, Sunny Wayne, Neeta Pillai, Kaniha, and Asha Sarath among others.

Suresh Gopi, who was last seen in Kaaval, also has Ottakkomban and an untitled film with Rahul Ramachandran coming up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suresh Gopi Covid positive Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp