Mollywood actor Suresh Gopi tests positive for COVID

By Express News Service

Suresh Gopi on Wednesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID. Taking to Twitter, the actor said, “Despite precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ve isolated and quarantined myself. I’m perfectly alright, healthy and doing fine, other than a mild fever.

“At this juncture, I urge everyone to make it a point to be very strict with your social distancing methods and keep away from crowds. You keep safe and have the heart to keep others also safe and uninfected,” he wrote.

ALSO READ | Mollywood superstar Mammootty tests positive for Covid; condition stable

It was only recently that Suresh Gopi wrapped up the shoot of Paappan, directed by Joshiy. The film also stars his son Gokul Suresh, Sunny Wayne, Neeta Pillai, Kaniha, and Asha Sarath among others.

Suresh Gopi, who was last seen in Kaaval, also has Ottakkomban and an untitled film with Rahul Ramachandran coming up.