Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh wrap up Vaashi

Vaashi is Vishnu G Raghav's directorial debut.

Published: 21st January 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Vaashi wrap

Tovino Thomas, Vishnu G Raghav and Keerthy Suresh wraps Vaashi. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Tovino Thomas has shared that the shoot of his upcoming film Vaashi is complete. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead in the directorial debut of actor Vishnu G Raghav.

Tovino wrote, “And it’s a wrap at Vaashi ! Super happy to have joined hands with buddy Vishnu G Raghav in his first venture as director. I wish the world for you brother! And thanks to the amazing co-star Keerthy Suresh and the cast and crew for making Vaashi most memorable. This film portrays something that’s super relevant and it will all reach out to you soon!”

Vaashi sees Keerthy back to Malayalam after Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham. Nandu, Baiju Santosh, Anumohan, Dr. Rony, Kottayam Ramesh, Mukundan, Krishnan Sopanam, Ankith, Sreelakshmi, Maya Viswanath and Maya Menon are also part of the cast. 

G Suresh Kumar bankrolls the project under the Revathy Kalamandir banner with Menaka Suresh and Revathy Suresh as co-producers. Vishnu will direct from a screenplay he wrote based on a story by Janiz Chacko Simon. 

Roby Varghese Raj is the director of photography, and Mahesh Narayanan is in charge of editing. Kailas Menon composed the music to Vinayak Sasikumar’s lyrics.

