Release of 'Upacharapoorvam Gundajayan' postponed

Siju Wilson, who plays one of the leads in the film, took to Instagram to make the announcement.

Published: 26th January 2022 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Upacharapoorvam Gundajayan.

By Express News Service

The makers of 'Upacharapoorvam Gundajayan' have announced that the film’s release has been postponed in the wake of the restrictions imposed by the government to contain the third wave of the pandemic. Siju Wilson, who plays one of the leads in the film, took to Instagram to make the announcement.  He said:

“Taking into consideration the current restrictions, we have taken the tough decision to postpone the release of Upacharapoorvam Gundajayan. The movie is a labour of love and we hope to release it as soon as we can.”.

The film, which has music by Bijibal and cinematography by Eldho Isaac, also features Saiju Kurup, Shabareesh Varma, Johny Antony, Sabumon and Sudheer Karamana among others.

Written by Rajesh Varma, Upacharapoorvam Gundajayan has editing by Kiran Das. The film is to be released by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films.

