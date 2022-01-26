Vellarikkappattanam has a life-affirming theme, says director Manish Kurup

By Express News Service

Director Manish Kurup’s 'Vellarikkappattanam' is gearing up for release. As per the makers, the film addresses gradually eroding values and tells a story about overcoming odds with willpower and effort. “It is a film with a life-affirming theme,” said Manish.

Former ministers KK Shailaja and VS Sunilkumar have notable appearances. Vellarikkappattanam has cleared censors with a ‘U’ certificate.

Produced by Mohan Kurup under the banner of Mangalassery Movies, Vellarikkappattanam stars Tony Sigimon, Janvi Baiju, Gauri Gopika, Biju Sopanam, Jayan Cherthala, MR Gopakumar, and Kochupreman, among others.

Dhanapal cranked the camera while Sreejith Idavana composed the music to lyrics by K Jayakumar and Manish Kurup.