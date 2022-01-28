Basil Joseph, Darshana Rajendran to headline Jaan-e-Man  producers’ next comedy film

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Mudhugauv-fame Vipin Das will be directing Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran in Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hai. Lakshmi Warrier and Ganesh Menon, who had produced the hit Jaan-e-Man, also starring Basil, are bankrolling it under their Cheers Entertainments banner. Shooting is expected to begin after a few months. The technical crew members are yet to be finalised.

Speaking about the project, Lakshmi Warrier calls it a “female-oriented subject” that addresses a serious subject through a humour-laden narrative. Basil and Darshana will play a married couple in the film. “It revolves around a middle-class girl and her struggle to attain her wishes. I could relate to the script a lot, and I’m sure many others will also as well as it presents a picture of our society’s general attitude.”

Lakshmi promises a full-fledged comic entertainer. “It’s peppered with humour throughout the script, especially of the slapstick variety. I laughed a lot while going through the script. It’s way funnier than Jaan-e-Man.”

Aside from Basil and Darshana, the film is expected to feature a lot of newcomers, including theatre actors. “It was Basil who immediately reached out to us with the script after listening to Vipin’s pitch. He loved it and felt that we would be the right people to produce it.”

