STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Minnal Murali producer Sophia Paul to work with stunt duo Anbariv

Sophia took to her social media handle on Wednesday to make the announcement.  

Published: 08th July 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Producer Sophia Paul with the stunt choreographer duo Anbariv

Producer Sophia Paul with the stunt choreographer duo Anbariv

By Express News Service

Producer Sophia Paul, who recently backed Malayalam’s first superhero film Minnal Murali, has announced that she will be associating with the most sought-after stunt choreographer duo Anbariv for her next.

Sophia took to her social media handle on Wednesday to make the announcement.  The upcoming film is expected to be an action entertainer. However, the makers have not disclosed further details about the project, cast and crew.

Anbariv choreographed action sequences for the latest blockbuster films like the Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Vijay’s Beast. Besides, the duo also won a National award for KGF: Chapter 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sophia Paul Minnal Murali stunt duo Anbariv
India Matters
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha (Photo | PTI)
Elgar case: Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe denied nod to use mosquito nets in jail
Actor-turned-Congress leader Raj Babbar (File photo | PTI)
Congress leader Raj Babbar gets two-year jail for assaulting polling officer
Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)
Another major crypto scam in Kerala, investors duped of around Rs 50 crore
India's Virat Kohli, left, stands with head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session. (Photo | AP)
With youngsters performing, pressure mounts on Kohli ahead of his T20 return 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp