Minnal Murali producer Sophia Paul to work with stunt duo Anbariv

By Express News Service

Producer Sophia Paul, who recently backed Malayalam’s first superhero film Minnal Murali, has announced that she will be associating with the most sought-after stunt choreographer duo Anbariv for her next.

Sophia took to her social media handle on Wednesday to make the announcement. The upcoming film is expected to be an action entertainer. However, the makers have not disclosed further details about the project, cast and crew.

Anbariv choreographed action sequences for the latest blockbuster films like the Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Vijay’s Beast. Besides, the duo also won a National award for KGF: Chapter 1.