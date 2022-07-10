STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Malayalam movie 'Kaduva' draws flak over derogatory dialogues against differently-abled

In a scene in the movie which was released on July 7, the protagonist played by Prithviraj was seen making inappropriate comments against differently-abled persons and their parents.

Published: 10th July 2022 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Prithviraj in Kaduva

A still from Kaduva (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

KOCHI: Days after its release, the Malayalam film 'Kaduva' has landed in controversy over certain inappropriate dialogues against differently-abled persons following which its director Shaji Kailas and lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran tendered an apology on Sunday.

In a scene in the movie which was released on July 7, the protagonist played by Prithviraj was seen making inappropriate comments against differently-abled persons and their parents.

Following huge backlash on social media over the movie dialogue, Parivaar, an association of parents of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, had moved to the State Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

The State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities has issued notices to filmmaker Kailas and producers Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen seeking an explanation for the derogatory dialogues.

Meanwhile, Kailas took to Facebook and tendered a "heartfelt apology" regarding the matter.

"I tender a heartfelt apology for the remarks that hurt the parents of differently-abled children in the movie Kaduva, directed by me. That dialogue in the movie was a mistake. I would request everyone to forgive me as it was human error. Neither did scriptwriter Jinu who penned the dialogue, nor did actor Prithviraj, nor I, who shot the scene, realised its possible connotations," Kailas wrote in his Facebook post.

Sharing Kailas' post, Prithviraj also posted an apology on Facebook.

"Sorry. It was a mistake. We acknowledge and accept it," the actor wrote.

Numerous posts calling out the remarks became viral on social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaduva Shaji Kailas Prithviraj Supriya Menon
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp