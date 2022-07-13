STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samantha’s 'Yashoda' nearing completion

Yashoda is going to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that presents Samantha in an altogether new role.

Published: 13th July 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 'Yashoda'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 'Yashoda'. (Photo | IANS)

By Express News Service

The makers of Samantha’s upcoming thriller Yashoda on Monday announced that the shooting of the film, except for a song, has been wrapped up. The CG work for the film has recently commenced and the dubbing for the movie is set to begin on July 15.

“We are determined to complete the shooting in 100 days. We are left with the shoot of a song and will be wrapping it up shortly. The dubbing works will commence later this week, while the VFX works are underway.

Yashoda is going to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that presents Samantha in an altogether new role. She has performed some high-octane action sequences, which stand as one of the highlights of the film,” says Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, the producer of Yashoda.

Directed by Hari-Harish, Yashoda also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, and Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma in supporting roles.

The film was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on August 12, but the team has decided to postpone it due to a delay in post-production works. However, the new release date is yet to be finalised. The Mani Sharma musical will be released in Telugu along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

