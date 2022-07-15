Finally! Prithviraj wraps up 'Aadujeevitham' shoot

By Express News Service

A triumphant Prithviraj Sukumaran has announced the completion of director Blessy’s long-delayed dream project, Aadujeevitham. Sharing the update on his social media handles alongside a still from the movie, Prithviraj wrote, “14 years, a thousand obstacles, a million challenges, three waves of a pandemic…one spectacular vision! Blessy’s Aadujeevitham… Pack up!”

Based on author Benyamin’s acclaimed novel of the same name, the epic adventure stars Amala Paul as the female lead.

Recently, Prithviraj shared a picture of him alongside composer AR Rahman, who is back in Malayalam cinema after 30 years with Aadujeevitham and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malayankunju.

KU Mohanan (Andhadhun) shot the film, and A Sreekar Prasad (RRR) is on the editing table. Resul Pookutty is working on the sound design.

