STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Finally! Prithviraj wraps up 'Aadujeevitham' shoot

A triumphant Prithviraj Sukumaran has announced the completion of director Blessy’s long-delayed dream project, Aadujeevitham.

Published: 15th July 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film Aadujeevitham.

A still from the film Aadujeevitham.

By Express News Service

A triumphant Prithviraj Sukumaran has announced the completion of director Blessy’s long-delayed dream project, Aadujeevitham. Sharing the update on his social media handles alongside a still from the movie, Prithviraj wrote, “14 years, a thousand obstacles, a million challenges, three waves of a pandemic…one spectacular vision! Blessy’s Aadujeevitham… Pack up!” 

Based on author Benyamin’s acclaimed novel of the same name, the epic adventure stars Amala Paul as the female lead. 

Recently, Prithviraj shared a picture of him alongside composer AR Rahman, who is back in Malayalam cinema after 30 years with Aadujeevitham and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malayankunju.  

KU Mohanan (Andhadhun) shot the film, and A Sreekar Prasad (RRR) is on the editing table. Resul Pookutty is working on the sound design.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prithviraj Aadujeevitham Amala Paul
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp