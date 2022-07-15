Nimisha Sajayan made presiding officer of ICC for Dr Biju’s next

By Express News Service

Dr Biju has announced that he has formed an Internal Complaints Committee for his upcoming feature, Adrishya Jaalakangal. The list reveals lead actor Nimisha Sajayan’s name as the presiding officer. In his social media post, Dr Biju wrote, “Workplaces in the film sector must become more women-friendly and worker-friendly. There are very few cinema sets that ensure grievance redressal cells. We are happy to inform you that we have formed the Internal Complaint Committee for the movie Adrishya Jaalakangal. Generally, the Internal Complaints Committee is formed only during the shooting of a film. But a film begins from the pre-production period itself. So unlike the existing method, we are forming this internal committee right from the film’s pre-production stage.” Adrishya Jaalakangal is bankrolled by Ellanar Films, Maitri Movie Makers and Tovino Thomas Productions. Adrishya Jaalakangal, said to be a big-scale film, sees Nimisha reuniting with Tovino after four years