Shine Tom Chacko-starrer 'The Name' concludes shoot

Actor Shine Tom Chacko is part of director Sohan Seenulal’s next feature, The Name, alongside Binu Pappu and director MA Nishad in lead roles.

Published: 15th July 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Actor Shine Tom Chacko is part of director Sohan Seenulal’s next feature, The Name, alongside Binu Pappu and director MA Nishad in lead roles. The shooting for the same has concluded in Thrissur, Chalakudy and Athirappilly.

The makers released a first look still featuring Binu Pappu and MA Nishad. Produced by Anoop Shaji under the banner of Best Way Entertainment, the film also stars Sudheer Karamana, Jaffer Idukki, Sunil Sukhada, Prajod Kalabhavan, Jayakrishnan, Pashanam Shaji, and Aradhya Ann among others.

Muhad Vembayam penned the story, script and dialogues. Bijibal wrote the tunes to lyrics by BK Harinarayanan. Binu Kurian cranked the camera, and V Sajan edited.

