Prithviraj and Shaji Kailas’ next 'Kaapa' begins rolling

By Express News Service

Following their successful collaboration in Kaduva, director Shaji Kailas is back to directing Prithviraj Sukumaran once again in Kaapa. Production kicked off with a switch-on and pooja ceremony.

We had reported earlier that this project, based on G Indugopan’s story of the same name, had cinematographer-director Venu attached initially. Shaji Kailas replaced him later.

Co-starring Asif Ali, Manju Warrier, and Anna Ben as leads, Kaapa is bankrolled jointly by FEKFA Writers Union and Theatre of Dreams.

Dileesh Pothan, Nandu and Jagadish are also part of the cast.

Jomon T John is on board as director of photography; Shameer Muhammed is the editor.

Kaapa sees Prithviraj returning to his hometown Thiruvananthapuram again after Lucifer.

The film revolves around Thiruvananthapuram-based gangsters.

Kaapa refers to KAAPA, the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

