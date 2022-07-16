STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Prithviraj and Shaji Kailas’ next 'Kaapa' begins rolling

Co-starring Asif Ali, Manju Warrier, and Anna Ben as leads, Kaapa is bankrolled jointly by FEKFA Writers Union and Theatre of Dreams.

Published: 16th July 2022 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Team 'Kaapa'.

Team 'Kaapa'.

By Express News Service

Following their successful collaboration in Kaduva, director Shaji Kailas is back to directing Prithviraj Sukumaran once again in Kaapa. Production kicked off with a switch-on and pooja ceremony.

We had reported earlier that this project, based on G Indugopan’s story of the same name, had cinematographer-director Venu attached initially. Shaji Kailas replaced him later.

Co-starring Asif Ali, Manju Warrier, and Anna Ben as leads, Kaapa is bankrolled jointly by FEKFA Writers Union and Theatre of Dreams.

Dileesh Pothan, Nandu and Jagadish are also part of the cast.

Jomon T John is on board as director of photography; Shameer Muhammed is the editor.

Kaapa sees Prithviraj returning to his hometown Thiruvananthapuram again after Lucifer.

The film revolves around Thiruvananthapuram-based gangsters.

Kaapa refers to KAAPA, the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaduva Shaji Kailas Prithviraj Sukumaran Kaapa
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp