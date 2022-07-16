STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Shooting begins for Indrans-Urvashi’s comedy 'Jaladhara Pump Set Since 1962'

Also featuring Sagar, Johny Antony, TG Ravi, Sanusha and Nisha Sarang, the film will start shooting in Palakkad by mid-July.

Published: 16th July 2022 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

'Jaladhara Pump Set Since 1962'

A still from the mahurat ceremony of 'Jaladhara Pump Set Since 1962'.

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Indrans and Urvashi are sharing the screen in Jaladhara Pump Set Since 1962, directed by Ashish Chinnappa. Filming for the same has commenced.

Billed as a satirical comedy, the film is being produced by Baiju Chellamma, Sagar, Sanitha Sasidharan and Arya Prithviraj under the banner of Wonderframes Filmland.

Also featuring Sagar, Johny Antony, TG Ravi, Sanusha and Nisha Sarang, the film will start shooting in Palakkad by mid-July.

Written by Ashish Chinnappa and Prajin MP, the film has a story by Sanu K Chandran.

Hridayam-fame Vishwajith Odukkathil is the director of photography, with Rathin Radhakrishnan in charge of editing.

Kailas will work on the music and background score to Manu Manjith’s lyrics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaladhara Pump Set Since 1962 Indrans Urvashi
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp