Suriya was 'blown' by Fahadh Faasil footage from 'Malayankunju'

Published: 16th July 2022 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the teaser. (Photo | Suriya Sivakumar Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya on Saturday said that he had been "blown by the footage" of actor Fahadh Faasil's upcoming Malayalam film 'Malayankunju', which is scheduled to hit screens on July 22.

Taking to Twitter, Suriya, quoting the link to the trailer of the film, said: "Love and respects to Faasil sir! Fahadh you always surprise me with your stories! Blown by the footage of this truly different attempt!"

The hard-hitting trailer of the film gives the impression that the story is based on a real landslide that took place in Kerala which resulted in the loss of several lives. It is a survival thriller.

The film has been produced by Fazil, Fahadh Faasil's father, the director who has delivered several cult classics in Tamil.

Rajisha Vijayan plays the female lead in the film, the story of which has been written by director Mahesh Narayanan, known for having made superhits like 'Take Off'. Mahesh Narayanan has also taken care of the film's cinematography. The music for the film is by A. R. Rahman.

Comments

