Kamal Hassan and Fahadh Faasil to team up again?

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Kamal Haasan teaming up with Malayalam filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan for a new film. In a recent interview, the latter confirmed that they are planning to start shooting after Kamal finishes Indian 2. The director also hinted that Fahadh Faasil might also be a part of the project. Mahesh Narayanan has previously directed Fahadh in 'Take Off', 'CU Soon', and 'Malik'. He has also scripted the actor’s upcoming release, Malayankunju. When asked if Fahadh will also be part of the upcoming Kamal project, Mahesh insinuated that there are possibilities. The director also added that he has started the pre-production works, and other updates will be shared soon by the production house, Raaj Kamal Films International. Fahadh, who was last seen in Kamal’s Vikram, has also hinted in some recent interviews about reuniting with the actor.