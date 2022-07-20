Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kamal Hassan and Fahadh Faasil to team up again?

We had earlier reported about Kamal Haasan teaming up with Malayalam filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan for a new film.

Published: 20th July 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Narayanan, Fahadh Faasil.

Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Narayanan, Fahadh Faasil.

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Kamal Haasan teaming up with Malayalam filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan for a new film. In a recent interview, the latter confirmed that they are planning to start shooting after Kamal finishes Indian 2. The director also hinted that Fahadh Faasil might also be a part of the project.

Mahesh Narayanan has previously directed Fahadh in 'Take Off', 'CU Soon', and 'Malik'. He has also scripted the actor’s upcoming release, Malayankunju. When asked if Fahadh will also be part of the upcoming Kamal project, Mahesh insinuated that there are possibilities.

The director also added that he has started the pre-production works, and other updates will be shared soon by the production house, Raaj Kamal Films International. Fahadh, who was last seen in Kamal’s Vikram, has also hinted in some recent interviews about reuniting with the actor. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Mahesh Narayanan Fahadh Faasil
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp