There are no takers for even well-made content-oriented films these days:  Siyad Koker

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

During an interaction with the media, noted producer Siyad Koker announced a 50% concession for the opening week tickets of his new film, Kuri, starring Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Surabhi Lakshmi, Aditi Ravi, and Vishnu Govindan, among others. While addressing the low footfall in theatres lately, Siyad said the idea has the backing of the exhibitors’ and producers’ associations.

“There are no takers for even well-made content-oriented films these days; small-scale films are suffering as a result,” said Koker, as he reflects on the various factors preventing people from going to theatres. “The primary concern is financial. For a family, or group of friends, the thought of going to a movie would seem extravagant. Some of them have to take their kids because they can’t leave them at home. This is why we devised this plan. If more than three patrons buy tickets from the counters of any non-multiplex theatre, they can avail of a 50% discount. If the ticket rate is Rs 100, four people can watch it for a total of Rs 200.”

Vishnu Unnikrishnan

Siyad added that in today’s economic scenario, someone should set an example and he felt he should be the one to take that first step. He also sees it as a form of sacrifice for the industry that did so much for him. “If my film becomes successful, I will see the 50% initial loss as a sacrifice I’m willing to make for the industry. I believe this should be advantageous to genuine filmmakers who come up with content-driven films, not someone who makes a film just for the sake of it. Good films with genuine intentions should succeed. Other business establishments can afford to give out enticing offers but theatres can’t do the same. A concession is the only thing we can think of at the moment. I’m not doing it as a businessman. I’m doing it for the industry.”

Siyad added that it’s unfair to ascribe labels to any movie before even seeing it. “There is no way of knowing a film is good or not without seeing it. People will discuss a film only after they see it. The biggest publicity is, of course, mouth publicity.”

In a conversation with Cinema Express, director KR Praveen lauded Siyad’s move and is hopeful about it kickstarting a change. “We wanted to give it a try. I don’t believe that ticket prices are the sole reason for the present crisis. People are drawn to films that are strong on content, and we felt this move would help reduce the burden of those with financial worries. And we hope to change, at least in a small way, that urge to wait for a film’s OTT release. Two people can watch it for the price of four. Isn’t that a nice alternative?”

Speaking about Kuri, which hits theatres this Friday, Praveen says it’s a “small film with no lofty claims or expectations” and has to be seen as such. “It’s essentially a thriller drama about situations that could happen to any of us. Vishnu Unnikrishnan plays a newly joined civil police officer. It has human emotions portrayed from a different angle, and contains a strong, socially relevant message without resorting to spoonfeeding.”



